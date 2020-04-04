Forbes released its top ten list for the highest paid Superstars in WWE with WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch making some history as she was the first women's wrestler to make the list at $3.1 million. Stephanie McMahon had been on it previously, but that was due to her salary as an executive and a wrestler.

Factors of how much a wrestler makes is their downside guarantee (base income), along with additional payouts for well-performing events and merchandise sales.

Landing the number one spot at $10 million was WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. "The Beast" is set to defend his title at this weekend's WrestleMania against Drew McIntyre.

At a somewhat distant second place was Roman Reigns at $5 million, followed by Randy Orton at $4.1 million.

Below is how the rest of the top ten rounded out: Seth Rollins ($4 million), Triple H ($3.3 million), WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch ($3.1 million), WWE Universal Champion Goldberg ($3 million), Shane McMahon ($2.1 million), Stephanie McMahon ($2 million) and Braun Strowman ($1.9 million).