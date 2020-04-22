Former WCW and TNA ring announcer David Penzer returned to Impact Wrestling and announced at Tuesday night's Rebellion event. Penzer had previously worked for the company from 2005-2010.

Impact VP Scott D'Amore welcomed Penzer back to the company, as seen below. Penzer replied to D'Amore, tweeting, "I guess it's official."

Penzer also tweeted, "Not sure how long this ride will last but I'm going to work hard and enjoy being home again!"

One of the best ring announcers of all time is back with Impact Wrestling! https://t.co/HyC4GleLb8 — Scott D'Amore (@ScottDAmore) April 22, 2020