Former WWE referee and New York State Athletic Commission inspector Billy Caputo has passed away at the age of 72, according to PWInsider.

In September 2018, Billy was diagnosed with aggressive lymphoma of the bone marrow and was in hospice since 2019.

Billy Caputo did his first refereeing job in 1975 at the Sunnyside Gardens in Queens for Vince McMahon Sr.

While talking to the New York Daily News in 2010, Caputo explained, "Gorilla Monsoon said I did a great job and thereafter they called me personally to do more of their matches. I was so excited I forgot to get my $25 fee."

During his long career, he was an official at WrestleMania I, WrestleMania X, and worked in WCW.

After retiring as a referee in 2003, Caputo became an inspector for the New York State Athletic Commission.