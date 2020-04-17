Former WWE Superstar, host and announcer Matt Striker is appearing on the new "Labor of Love" reality TV series from FOX.

The show features a woman trying to find the best potential father to have a child with. Striker is one of the contestants on the show. It will premiere Thursday, May 21 on FOX.

You can see Striker in the trailer above.

Striker was first hired by WWE in 2005 and released from his contract on June 20, 2013. He went on to work the indies and eventually worked Lucha Underground commentary with Vampiro.