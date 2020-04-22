Actor and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. enjoyed his job with WWE more than any job he had in Hollywood.



Prinze, an accomplished actor and outspoken WWE fan who once ran a blog where he gave his opinion on the current events of WWE, appeared on The New Day's Feel The Power podcast where he reminisced about his time working for the company.



Prinze said while he enjoyed working for WWE, he couldn't handle the demanding WWE schedule.

"I wrote for the WWE in [2008] and then a little bit the following year as well," Prinze said (h/t to Chris Siggia for the transcription). "The second time was like acting lessons and doing coaching at pay-per-views and once in a while, TV's. My first stint there, it was full on, writer's room every day to every single TV. It was crazy. I was not built for that business, that schedule, that lifestyle. I couldn't hack it and eventually I had to tap out. It was an amazing experience. I still have relationships with people I worked with to this day. I definitely enjoyed it a lot more than any job I had in Hollywood in movies and stuff like that."

Prinze arrived to the world of wrestling after a career in acting that included roles in the live action Scooby-Doo films and I Know What You Did Last Summer and its sequel. Prinze said prior to joining WWE, he was growing tired of acting and his job in wrestling helped reignite his passion for entertaining.

"I didn't mind it because I was really done with acting," he said. "I was beyond burnt out. I had come to this self-realization that I was chasing the ghost of my dad and trying to set right with my family felt was not in order. Once I did that, I felt I had no direction, but what do you do when you accomplish all your goals before you are 30 and you didn't have the foresight to plan more goals? I was really burnt out and I didn't enjoy the last three acting jobs I did.

"This is bad to say, but I'm trying to be honest. They were legit, like, 'They are paying me how much? Yea, that's a good script.' It was just a check. I didn't have passion for it anymore. When I came to terms with that, I was like, yeah, I can't do something that I don't love. So, I got to stop.

"I went to WrestleMania for Flair's retirement match, because I love Flair. I'm sitting ringside and I'm watching it. One of the publicity people in WWE came up to me and started talking about the brand. I talked to Vince (McMahon) and for the first time in a year and a half, I had passion again creatively."

Chris Siggia contributed to this article.