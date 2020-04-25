- The above video is the top 10 moments from yesterday's Friday Night SmackDown.

- WWE on Fox announced this evening that they will be celebrating WWE stars John Cena, Triple H, Undertaker, and Shawn Michaels on Tuesday, April 28 on FS1.

The hour "Best Of" episodes will start at 7 p.m. ET and finish when WWE Backstage airs at 11 p.m. ET.

This Tuesday, join us on @FS1, starting at 7e/4p, for a night celebrating some of the biggest @WWE legends in history pic.twitter.com/7X1q9Ewlu7 — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) April 26, 2020

- Titus O'Neil announced that for his birthday next week, he will be hosting an Instagram Live cooking experience. Former WWE Champion Batista will be joining him for the event.

He tweeted, "Listen up!???'I'm celebrating my birthday next week by hosting an IG LIVE Cooking Experience! This Wednesday, April 29th at 6 p .m. EST/5 p.m. CST, you can join me, my brother @davebautista and Chef Quak of @UleleTampa, one of my favorite restaurants, in the kitchen!!