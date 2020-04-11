On Tuesday, April 21, FS1 is set to spotlight on WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey, according to PWInsider.

The channel will air WWE 24: Ronda Rousey at 8 pm ET, Becky Lynch's Five Most Memorable Matches at 9 pm ET, and finish up with WWE 24: Becky Lynch - The Man. At 11 pm ET, a new WWE Backstage is expected to air.

This Tuesday will feature three hours of WWE's Ruthless Aggression series: Enter John Cena (8 pm ET), Evolution (9 pm ET), and The Next Big Thing (10 pm ET). Following that will be WWE Backstage with the return of CM Punk and WWE Hall of Fame Edge as the special guest.