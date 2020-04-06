- In the video above, ROH released last year's full G1 Supercard show from Madison Square Garden and it will remain up until July 31.

- ROH announced it will be selling ROH Strong t-shirts with the proceeds going to The Salvation Army to help with the coronavirus pandemic. Below is the full announcement:

Ring of Honor wants to spread the message that we are all in this together and our unity will strengthen our resolve during these trying times. With that goal, ROH has launched the #ROHStrong initiative as part of its #ROHCares commitment. ROH is making an ROHStrong t-shirt available, with the proceeds being donated to The Salvation Army in conjunction with the Sinclair Cares campaign. The shirt can be ordered at the ROHWrestling.com Pro Shop. Sinclair Broadcast Group, ROH's parent company, has partnered with the Salvation Army to help your neighbors who have been economically impacted by the national COVID-19 crisis. ROH gives back to the community through its #ROHCares program, which includes top ROH stars visiting children's hospitals, local Boys & Girls Clubs and the company providing veterans with free tickets to live events through a partnership with VetTix. Together, we are all #ROHStrong!

- "World of Honor" is a series of first-person feature articles written by the Ring of Honor talent. The latest is from Matt Taven where he talks about winning the ROH World Championship in 2019. Below is an excerpt:

"When I think back to April 6, 2019, I remember the day in sections, like looking at a photo album instead of watching a video. The first big moment I recall happened after we finally got through security entering the building and I saw the ceiling. There was the famous Madison Square Garden roof, and underneath it on the wraparound screen was the Ring of Honor logo. With a smile on my face, my eyes started welling up. This wasn't just my dream. It was all of ours, and I was so proud to be a part of it. When I get asked about G1 Supercard at Madison Square Garden, my mind instantly goes to Las Vegas, as weird as that sounds. While making the cross country flight to Vegas three weeks before G1 Supercard, I thought of all the possibilities, all the different ideas that had been floating around about the historic show at MSG."