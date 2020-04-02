Triple H recently spoke with TV Guide to promote WrestleMania 36, which airs taped over two nights this Saturday and Sunday.

Triple H commented on the "Firefly Fun House Match" between John Cena and "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt, noting that it's different from anything they've ever done in WWE. WWE recently noted that the match will take place in Wyatt's world, on his own turf. Triple H made the comments when asked what were some of the different alternatives that were brought up for the WrestleMania 36 card when they realized it was going to be changed by the coronavirus pandemic.

"I think that given the fact that WrestleMania will expand out, we had the opportunity to expand it out over multiple days and really do things in a way that we've never done before," he said. "We have Rob Gronkowski hosting with us, which it's tough to plan around Rob because Rob kind of... you've got to just deal with Gronk. It's Gronk's world, we're just all living in it. He's got his own plan, so that's unique in and of itself. But [there's] the ability for us to then, because there are no fans, because we aren't in the stadium, we can do things a little bit differently. So there are some matches and some components and things that will take place this year like we've never done before.

"Bray Wyatt and John Cena will have a Firefly Fun House match, which will be different from anything we've ever done in the WWE. The Undertaker and A.J. Styles will have a Bone Yard match, and they will be doing that from an off-site location. So the opportunity to do things differently, shoot them differently, present them differently. Hopefully, we'll open up this WrestleMania in ways that people have never seen before and give them an opportunity to be entertained in ways they never have before."

WrestleMania 36 was taped on a closed set with no fans, to air on Saturday and Sunday because of the COVID-19 outbreak, but Triple H didn't dismiss the idea of doing WrestleMania over two nights again in the future. He was asked if that is something WWE will consider for a future event.

"This moment in time is changing everything, and I think there are opportunities that we will see and explore now that will become the new norm," he said. "So all of those things, whether it's multiple nights, whether it's off-site shoots or different things like that, I think those will all be opportunities that we can explore in the future and we'll see. If they're successful here, they might be successful in the future as well."

Triple H was also asked how he thinks the coronavirus pandemic will impact the world of pro wrestling in the long term, if at all. He said he doesn't think things will "get back to normal" as people are hoping. The Game said the world has changed.

"People keep saying 'once everything gets back to normal' — I don't think that's going to happen," Triple H said. "I think the world has changed. I think that it will get back to some normalcy, but the new normal will be what is normal. It's not going to be what it was before. How people do business, how people interact with each other... I think all of that will change. And for us, in some ways, the opportunity of doing these shows without fans and doing WrestleMania [with] these off-site shoots will open our eyes to different ways of doing things that we maybe didn't see before and will change the product probably for the better in the long run."