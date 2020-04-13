Tonight's WWE RAW on the USA Network is scheduled to air live from the empty WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.
It was noted by @Wrestlevotes that the mood at the Performance Center today is one of uncertainty. Many talents and staff know that they shouldn't be there due to the coronavirus pandemic, but they also realize that this is their job.
WWE still hasn't announced matches for tonight's RAW but they did post the following teaser announcements for WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch, confirming The Man for the show:
Becky Lynch returns to Raw after WrestleMania victory
Becky Lynch faced one of her most trying challenges yet in Shayna Baszler, but The Man is still Raw Women's Champion.
Lynch, whose win over The Queen of Spades at WrestleMania pushed her title reign over the year mark, will appear live tonight on Raw. Who will be the next Superstar to step to The Man? Or are Baszler's sights still locked on Lynch's title?
What's next for new WWE Champion Drew McIntyre?
Drew McIntyre's WWE Championship run is off to a whirlwind start after slaying Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania and overcoming an impromptu challenge from Big Show.
Now that "The King of Claymore Country" has had a moment to catch his breath, where will his reign take him next?
Be sure to catch the new WWE Champion on Raw tonight on USA Network at 8/7 CT!