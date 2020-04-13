Impact Wrestling announced today that the Rebellion event will continue as a two-night event on AXS TV, airing on Tuesday, April 21 and Tuesday, April 28.
Rebellion was originally scheduled as a pay-per-view from New York City on Sunday, April 19. It will now air for free on AXS TV, Twitch and The Fight Network, along with Impact's other international broadcast partners. The event will be held on a closed-set with essential personnel only due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The only matches announced as of this writing are Kylie Rae vs. Kiera Hogan, Willie Mack vs. X Division Champion Ace Austin, Taya Valkyrie vs. Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace in a Full Metal Mayhem match, Sami Callihan vs. Impact Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock, and Michael Elgin vs. Eddie Edwards vs. World Champion Tessa Blanchard in the Triple Threat main event.
Stay tuned for more updates on the Rebellion two-night event on AXS. Below is Impact's full announcement from today:
IMPACT: Rebellion Update
In light of the restrictions placed upon live events as a result of the coronavirus, IMPACT Wrestling will hold its next major spectacular—IMPACT: Rebellion—on a closed set with only essential personnel in attendance, as per the guidelines put in place by the CDC.
Originally planned as a pay-per-view special, Rebellion will now expand into a two-part television event airing April 21 and April 28 as part of the weekly flagship series IMPACT!
Rebellion will air for free on AXS TV and Twitch in the U.S. and Fight Network in Canada, along with international IMPACT! broadcast partners.
The safety of IMPACT's wrestlers, personnel, and fans is of the utmost importance, and while it is with some disappointment that we must scale back our original plans for the event, we are proud to have the opportunity to provide our loyal and passionate audience with some much-needed entertainment during this time. We look forward to producing a proper pay-per-view event once this crisis has passed.