Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of Impact Wrestling, which airs every Tuesday on AXS TV, as well as on Impact Wrestling's own Twitch channel at 8 pm EST! Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about tonight's show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage. Above and below is what's on tonight's agenda for Impact:

Josh Mathews and Madison Rayne welcome fans to Night One of Rebellion. We kick things off with a six-man tag team match!

oVe vs. Tommy Dreamer, Rhino & A Mystery Partner

Tommy Dreamer and Rhino wait for their mystery partner to make his way down the ramp. It's Crazy Steve!

Bell rings, Dreamer and Jake Crist, start things off. Jake takes wrist control on Dreamer, Dreamer reverses it. Jake sends Dreamer down. Dreamer asks for Rhino and Crazy Steve's assistance to help him back up. Dreamer hip tosses Jake. Crazy Steve now becomes the legal man. Both Crazy Steve and Dreamer land double elbows on Jake. Jake rolls over and tags in Madman Fulton. Crazy Steve turns around and tags in Rhino.

Fulton sends Rhino towards the corner. Rhino fights out of it. Fulton tags in Dave Crist. Rhino twists Dave's arm and tags in Crazy Steve. Crazy Steve dives on top of Dave with a cannonball. Fulton tags himself back in. Rhino steps in as well. Fulton has Rhino cornered near his tag mates. Dave is back in. Dave slams Crazy Steve face-first onto the top turnbuckle. Dave and Jake exchange a tag. Jake throws a forearm strike, then tags Dave back in.

Crazy Steve tags in Dreamer. Dreamer pushes Fulton and Dave off the apron. Dreamer pokes Jake in the eye, then plants a cutter. Fulton makes his way back in the ring. Dreamer bites Fulton's hand. He throws down a chop, then quick tags Jake back in. Jake and Dreamer crawl over and tag in their partners. Rhino is in, and so is Dave. Rhino has Dave up. Dave slips out from the back. Rhino lands a mini gore, followed by a belly-to-belly suplex. Rhino goes for a lateral press cover, Jake and Fulton come in and break the count. All six men are in the ring. Dreamer and Jake go over the top rope. Crazy Steve flies off the second rope, looking for a crossbody, but Fulton catches him and throws him on top of Jake and Dreamer. Rhino sends Fulton over the top rope. Rhino finally lands the Gore on Dave. Rhino covers, and wins the match for his team!

Winners: Rhino, Tommy Dreamer & Crazy Steve

The camera pans over to Mathews and Rayne, who run through all the matches that will take place tonight.