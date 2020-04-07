Impact Wrestling is set to resume TV tapings during the coronavirus pandemic this week.

Impact currently has tapings scheduled for Skyline Studios in Nashville, Tennessee this week, according to PWInsider. The plan is to produce 6-8 weeks of TV shows to air on AXS.

Impact has used Skyline facilities to do production work for years, this will be the first time they have held tapings there. They will tape on a closet-set with an empty arena and no fans, as AEW and WWE have been doing.

Tennessee currently has a stay-at-home order in place due to the COVID-19 outbreak, with only essential businesses allowed. Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich told Tennessee citizens on Monday that violating state and local orders will result in jail time and a fine, as outlined by state law.



It's believed that the Impact Rebellion event will also be taped at Skyline this week. Rebellion was originally scheduled for pay-per-view on Sunday, April 19 in New York City at Terminal 5, but plans were changed due to the coronavirus.

There's been talk of holding Rebellion as a special Impact episode on AXS, or as some other kind of special on AXS. New Rebellion matches are expected to be announced on tonight's Impact Wrestling episode, and the plan is to tape Rebellion matches from the empty arena setting at Skyline.

The current announced card for Rebellion looks like this:

Triple Threat for the Impact World Title

Michael Elgin vs. Eddie Edwards vs. Tessa Blanchard (c)

Ken Shamrock vs. Sami Callihan