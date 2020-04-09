This week's WWE NXT episode on the USA Network saw Rinku Singh and Saurav Gurjar make their official in-ring TV debuts, with manager Malcolm Bivens leading the way.

It looks like WWE has dropped their last names, referring to them as just Rinku and Saurav. The name of their new tag team is Indus Sher.

Tonight's match, which you can see above, saw Indus Sher destroy Ever-Rise, Matt Martel and Chase Parker. This is the former tag team known as 3.0.

Indus Sher debuted last week by attacking NXT Tag Team Champion Matt Riddle. NXT General Manager William Regal revealed earlier today that he will be making an announcement on the NXT Tag Team Titles soon as Riddle's partner Pete Dunne is stuck in the UK, unable to defend, due to the coronavirus pandemic.