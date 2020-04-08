Io Shirai is the new #1 contender to new WWE NXT Women's Champion Charlotte Flair.
Tonight's NXT episode on the USA Network saw Shirai win a six-woman Ladder Match to become the new #1 contender for a future title shot.
The other participants were Mia Yim, Chelsea Green, Candice LeRae, Dakota Kai, and Tegan Nox.
There's no word yet on when Shirai vs. Flair for the title will air on NXT TV. Flair just won the title from Rhea Ripley this past Sunday during Night Two of WrestleMania 36.
Below are a few shots of tonight's Ladder Match from the empty NXT Arena at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida:
