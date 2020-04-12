- The above video is the full ladder match from No Mercy 1999, Edge and Christian Vs. The Hardy Boyz. The winner was awarded 100,000 and managerial services of Terri Runnels.

Matt and Jeff Hardy ended up winning the match and the Terri Invitational Tournament after Jeff pushed Edge off the ladder and grabbed the money.

- NXT star Io Shirai revealed her dream opponent would be WWE Hall of Famer Lita.

She tweeted, "Lita vs Io Shirai....This is absolutely my dream match!!"

Lita vs Io Shirai....

This is absolutely my dream match!!

???????? https://t.co/GjLyL7PKmD — ?????Io Shirai (@shirai_io) April 12, 2020

- In two days, Liv Morgan's new dog will be coming home and she needs help to pick out a name.

She posted photos of the puppy and wrote, "My new baby coming home in two days. What do I name him?!"

Casper, Snow, Oreo, Ghost, and Kane were just a few name choices from fans.