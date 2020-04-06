WWE SmackDown Superstar Jeff Hardy is scheduled to be back in a Moore County, NC court room on Monday, May 11 to answer DWI charges from his October 2019 arrest.

Hardy was scheduled to be in court today, April 6, but the date has been continued until May 11. NC Chief Justice Cheri Beasley announced back in mid-March that most District and Superior court cases in the state would be continued for at least 30 days due to the coronavirus pandemic. It's unclear if Hardy's continuance is related to the mid-March ruling, or if his lawyers would've continued the case for another month anyway.

The NC court calendar shows that Hardy is scheduled to face charges of DWI and the 30-day civil revocation of driver's license at 8am ET on May 11 in Moore County court room 201. These charges are from Hardy's DWI arrest on Thursday, October 3, 2019.

Hardy recently returned to action for WWE on the March 13 SmackDown on FOX episode, defeating King Baron Corbin. He has not been used since then as WWE continues to tape from the empty WWE Performance Center due to the COVID-19 outbreak.