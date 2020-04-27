WWE SmackDown Superstar Jeff Hardy is scheduled to be back in a Moore County, North Carolina court room on Thursday, July 16 to answer charges from his DWI arrest on October 3, 2019.

Hardy's case was pushed back until Monday, May 11 at one point due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the date has been pushed back once again due to the outbreak.

The NC court calendar shows that Hardy is scheduled to face charges of DWI and the 30-day civil revocation of driver's license at 8am ET on July 16 in Moore County court room #201.

Hardy was on the shelf with an injury when he was arrested on October 3. He recently returned to WWE action and appears to be headed for a feud with Sheamus. Recent SmackDown on FOX episodes have featured a video series on Hardy's troubles and return to the company. This week's show will feature the fourth and final part of the series, "Chapter Four: The Comeback." The first 3 videos in the series were The Rise, The Fall, and The Redemption, which aired this past week.

Stay tuned for updates on Hardy's legal case.