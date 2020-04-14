As noted earlier at this link, WWE Hall of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler has been trending worldwide on Twitter since last night's RAW, and has received a significant amount of social media backlash for referring to Akira Tozawa's senton to Austin Theory as a "Ramen Noodle Moonsault" on commentary.

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette chimed in this morning and got in on the discussion after defending Lawler's comments.

"So now people are mad at @JerryLawler for telling a joke. Now I understand why modern wrestling sucks, because most modern wrestling fans are such whiny little pussies they don't DESERVE good wrestling. How do these people go out in public without breaking out in tears? #WHINE," Cornette tweeted.

Lawler still hasn't commented on the backlash as of this writing, but he has been active on Twitter today.

You can see Cornette's full tweet below: