The legendary Jim Cornette took to Twitter today to lash out against Impact Wrestling talent Joey Ryan.

Ryan made a tweet on Monday night to praise AEW Executive Vice President & World Tag Team Champion Kenny Omega, while calling out the "bully culture" in pro wrestling. Ryan used a clip of the late former World Heavyweight Champion Vader to try and make his point.

Ryan wrote, "Give me Kenny Omega making his enhancement talent look credible and a threat over Vader taking liberties on a guy just trying to get a job. Thankful that the bully culture in wrestling has declined and that we're evolving past it."

Cornette, who managed Vader at one point in WWE, didn't appreciate the comments made by Ryan. This wouldn't be the first time Cornette went on a rant against Ryan, or Omega. Cornette was apparently blocked at one point by Ryan, who he referred to as "Dick Boy," but he responded to a screenshot of these comments about Vader.

"Morning thoughts on Dick Boy: 1. A grown man using the term "bully culture" is a p---y. 2. He BETTER be glad wrestling's changed or his ass wouldn't be allowed in it. 3. There is Evolving and DEvolving. 4. @JoeyRyanOnline is an insufferable whiny douche & needs his p---y powdered," Cornette wrote.

Ryan responded to Cornette's comments and said his previous tweet wasn't a knock at The Mastodon.

Ryan wrote, "Hi Jim. Obviously we're never going to see eye to eye on wrestling but this is a bizarre hill for you to die on given our knowledge on head trauma, brain damage and CTE now. This isn't a knock at Vader as I understand why he worked this way in that era because it was expected..."

Ryan continued in a follow-up tweet, "The gentlemen he wrestled was in no place to cover up or fight back without getting heat on himself. Having numerous peers and colleagues careers shortened by head injuries, I'm thankful it doesn't need to be this way anymore."

Vader's son Jesse White still runs his father's official Twitter account and he responded to the original tweet from Ryan.

Jesse wrote, "Every1 has a spot on the card & @JoeyRyanOnline has his. Different flavors and maybe this isn't his. When pops was green with AWA he was in the ring with Brody and Stan A LOT. Connecting the dots but Pops made his believable just like Brody/Stan did. Pops resume:13 WorldTitles"

Jesse posted a follow-up tweet and said Omega vs. Vader at the Tokyo Dome, in their primes for New Japan Pro Wrestling, would have been a money match.

"On an additional note... Pops and @KennyOmegamanX in @njpw1972 at the Tokyo Dome both in their primes woulda been $$$," Jesse added.

Omega did not respond to Ryan or Cornette, but he did respond to the NJPW comment from Jesse.

Omega wrote, "Would have been an incredible honor. Personal dream match, (especially in that setting)."

That was the end of the discussion, at least as of this writing. You can see the full comments from Ryan, Cornette, Omega and White below:

