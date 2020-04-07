Many AEW talents like Jon Moxley, Matt Hardy and Brodie Lee have conducted post-WWE interviews that were often critical of their time in WWE. Jim Ross was asked if it's wise for these AEW wrestlers to speak negatively about their former employer when he joined The Wrestling Inc Daily podcast.

"I don't know why it would be unwise if they are being honest and expressing their own opinions and giving opinions. The wrestling business has been a microcosm of society. We rather analyze a half-empty glass than a half-full glass," said Ross. "If something happens on TV and social media lights up because JR mispronounced a name, then it's 'Oh he's slipping. He should be out of there.' Or if somebody botched a move, sh*t like that just absolutely is inflammatory and a self-motivational thing. 'I need to get some attention on social media, so this is what I'm gonna do. I'm gonna b---h about everything I can think of and knock this company.' That tells me you're really not a wrestling fan; you're a fan of your own ego. Real wrestling fans are gonna give constructive criticism and not just will somebody to hell."

Ross just released a new book which he says is completely honest. He also noted that no one who has ever written a book that had a relationship as close and long with Vince McMahon. JR's position in WWE carried lots of pressure with it and he admits it was tough revisiting some of the things in his past.

"I read the audio book which is the hardest thing I've done in my broadcasting career because every moment of every line in that book I could relate to. I had a little opioid problem back in the day that nobody knew about," revealed Ross. "I was taking Ambien like they were chiclets. If the Ambien didn't get me where I needed to go – most of it was done at night so I could sleep – then I would take a Xanax. Then sometimes, being the egomaniac I was and being bulletproof, I would chase that all down with Crown Royal."

JR admits that he didn't have the courage to say, "I need a little help here." He eventually left WWE, went back to Oklahoma and realized that he was 30 days to death because of his colon and poisoning himself.

"It was a really interesting time in my life. I think people can relate to – maybe not the colon thing – but the challenges. My God, we're in the midst of the biggest challenge in the history of our country with the coronavirus. People can relate to my issues because many of us are having issues as well," stated Ross.

Jim Ross' new book "Under The Black Hat" is available now and can be purchased HERE. Jim's full interview with Wrestling Inc aired as part of a recent episode of our podcast, The Wrestling Inc. Daily. Subscribe to get the latest episodes as soon as it's released Monday - Friday afternoon: by clicking here.