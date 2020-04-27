Former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal returned to action during tonight's RAW episode on the USA Network.

Mahal, who slimmed down while on the shelf, easily defeated Akira Tozawa in singles action on tonight's show. He used The Khallas to get the win.

Mahal has been out of action since suffering a patellar tendon rupture at a WWE live event in Denver on June 15 of last year. Mahal then underwent knee surgery in late June and it was reported that he would be out of the ring until the first few months of 2020 at the earliest. He has been teasing his return on social media for a few months now, and revealed earlier this month that he had been medically cleared to compete.

Below are a few shots from tonight's match at the closed-set WWE Performance Center in Orlando: