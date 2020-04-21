It was revealed yesterday that Joe Pedicino, a renown announcer, commentator, promoter, television and radio producer for pro wrestling, passed away back on April 12. He was 70 at the time, and had been struggling with health issues since having a stroke in June 2019.

In the latter half of the 80s, Pedicino joined the sales team at the Atlanta-based WATL TV 36 television station and became the main proponent in creating the Superstars Of Wrestling television show. His idea involved airing eight hours of professional wrestling from the various National Wrestling Alliance territories around the United States.

Superstars of Wrestling continued to air from May 1986 until August 1992. Pedicino also had a key part in shows like Wrestlethon, which was a fundraiser to help the ill or assist wounded police officers, Georgia All-Star Wrestling, and the Global Wrestling Federation among others.

The staff here at Wrestling Inc. send our best wishes to Joe's family and friends.

