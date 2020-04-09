John Cena often uses his Twitter to post motivational messages or cryptic posts that gets fans to speculating, but some of his words since losing the bizarre "Firefly Fun House" match to "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt during Night Two of WrestleMania 36 really have the wrestling world wondering if he's trying to fuel rumors on his post-Firefly WWE future.

Cena wrote the day after the match, "When given opportunity without direction, take initiative. Be bold. Win or lose, do all you can with the opportunity."

He then wrote on Tuesday, "Have a clear understanding of what you want to accomplish. Use the tools you have access to. Do your absolute best. Evaluate. Repeat."

The message that really has social media speculating on his pro wrestling future is what he wrote on Wednesday.

"All things end. When it's time to leave, leave them guessing," Cena wrote.

Cena took to Twitter again this morning and made another post about uncertainty and challenge.

"Uncertainty brings about many challenges. One of the toughest, most important challenges we face each day is to be our best selves. It's a challenge certainly worth the effort," he wrote.

Cena continues to focus on his Hollywood career, which should see him resume filming once coronavirus-related restrictions ease up, but there's been no word yet on what WWE has planned for him after Sunday's loss to Wyatt, if anything yet. Stay tuned for updates.

You can see Cena's related tweets below:

