- Above is a bonus scene from the new WWE 24 "The Second Mountain" documentary on WWE Hall of Famer Edge. The Rated R Superstar reveals doughnuts are his favorite cheat meal in the extra scene, and talks about one of his favorite weekly rituals - visiting The Underground Cafe with DoughP Doughnuts in Asheville, North Carolina.

- WWE and SBT have announced a new deal to air RAW on free-to-air TV in Brazil, beginning this Saturday at 7pm. SBT will air a one-hour version of RAW each Saturday in Portuguese.

WWE's full announcement on the latest international TV deal:

SBT and WWE Announce Free-To-Air Broadcast Agreement in Brazil SBT will broadcast highlights of Monday Night Raw on free-to-air television in Brazil starting this week. Beginning Saturday, April 11, SBT will air a one-hour version of Raw every Saturday at 7pm in Portuguese. The launch of WWE on SBT builds on WWE's longstanding commitment to Brazil and Latin America. Throughout the company's history in the region, WWE has continued to expand its presence with annual talent tours and marquee live events. Monday Night Raw is the longest-running weekly episodic television show in U.S. primetime history.

- Johnny Gargano continues to taunt Tommaso Ciampa on Twitter after winning last night's WWE NXT main event on the USA Network. As noted, the finish saw wife Candice LeRae come back into the ring and kick her husband with a low blow because she hated what he had turned into during the feud with his former DIY partner. LeRae ended up coming back in and kicking Ciampa from behind with another low blow, and then it was revealed that Gargano was wearing a protective cup that she had handed him when she dropped him off earlier in the night.

As seen in the tweet below, Gargano placed the protective cup in his trophy case. The cup now sits with Gargano's NXT Year-End Awards, his NXT Title belt, NXT North American Title belt, and NXT Tag Team Title belt.

He wrote, "Running out of room in the trophy case. Definitely need a new one soon. - JG [yellow heart]"

For those who missed it, Gargano also tweeted a photo of he and LeRae after the match.

He wrote, "... and WE lived happily ever after. THE END. - J+C [yellow heart emoji]"

