AEW World Champion Jon Moxley recently spoke with The New York Post and was asked about the recent WWE releases. He was asked about his reaction to the cuts and what advice he would give them as someone who has re-started their career following a run in WWE.

Moxley revealed how wife Renee Young started to receive word of the releases on the morning of April 15, right before they were announced. Moxley called it heartbreaking.

"That was a heartbreaking kind of thing to see. We just got up and she (Renee) was getting all that news before it broke from like kind of a source, one of her friends in WWE was being like, 'Oh my God they are letting all these people go.' You just start seeing all these names pop up while we were taking a little walk on this kind of nature trail we have around our house. It was just one name after another. I was just like, 'Really, really, oh!, oh!, God.' It's just like during all this, you get that phone call.

"I would say, look at all the possibilities more so than what you've missed out on because a lot of times in my career these things I thought were bad things or challenges over the years led me to ultimately where I can't imagine my career turning out any differently and not standing where I'm standing."

Moxley was also asked about one of the phrases often used by WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon - "This is such good s--t, pal!" Moxley mentioned that line during an interview when he first left WWE, and was asked by The Post how he reacted when WWE used the line during the Firefly Fun House match at WrestleMania 36 when the McBossman puppet character was on commentary.

Moxley said he kind of popped for the line being used during "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt's win over John Cena, and thought it was pretty funny. Moxley also said he may have popularized the line, but people have known about it for years.

"I kind of popped for it, honestly. I thought it was pretty funny," Moxley said. "But it's like, I think I might have popularized that or made it into a pop culture thing, but everybody knows that's what he says. He's been saying that for decades. People who were probably doing Vince McMahon impressions have been saying 'that's good s–t' before I even got into wrestling."