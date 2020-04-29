WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin took to Twitter today to knock the ongoing tournament to crown an interim champion.

Devlin gave props to the competitors, but insisted the winner will be crowned the "ultimate sham" instead.

"Been watching the #nxtINTERIMcruiserweight Championship tourney & I've gotta say, some great heart on display. Lads fighting for their professional lives," Devlin wrote. "Who will be crowned the ultimate sham? Who's gonna want the REAL Cruiserweight Champ to sign their replica title?"

WWE recently began the round robin tournament because Devlin is in the UK, stuck and unable to defend due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Group A and B tournament action will continue tonight with more matches, including Drake Maverick vs. Tony Nese. The competitors from each group with the best records will do battle in the near future to crown the interim champion. The interim champion and Devlin will face off when he's able to return to the United States.

