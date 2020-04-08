As noted earlier today at this link, WWE NXT General Manager William Regal appeared on The Bump to announce that he will be holding a tournament soon to crown an Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion because current champion Jordan Devlin is stuck in the UK, unable to defend his title on NXT TV.

Devlin took to Twitter after the announcement and said this was a disrespectful decision by WWE officials.

"First things first, absolutely shocking and disrespectful decision by @WWE management. Secondly, you can crown a fraud champion and give him a little replica of my title, but everyone around the world knows who the REAL NXT Cruiserweight Champion still is," Devlin wrote.

There's no word yet on when the tournament will take place, but stay tuned as we will keep you updated. Regal said he will announce full details in the coming days, and he will also be announcing an update on the NXT Tag Team Titles as Matt Riddle's partner Pete Dunne is also stuck in the UK and unable to defend.

You can see Devlin's full tweet below: