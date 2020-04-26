Impact star Jordynne Grace called out people who send fan mail to wrestlers' home addresses.

The current Impact Knockouts Champion shared a story on social media about a fan from Germany who found her new home address. She called the fan "creepy."

She tweeted, "That creepy fan from Germany who finds everyone's home addresses and sends them photos to autograph found my new apartment address in Baltimore... Dude HAS to know how creepy this is, right? "Tobias", hope you see this!"

Jordynn also revealed that the same person sent fan mail to ROH star Jonathan Gresham's mother's address.

She did share that if fans would like to send fan mail, she does have an address for them to do so. The address for fans is:

Jordynne Grace

PO Box 74

Hanover MD 21076

Several wrestlers have responded to Jordynne Grace's tweets, sharing their own stories. Below you can read their replies:

