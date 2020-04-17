Pro wrestling and MMA veteran Josh Barnett tweeted a special invite to Rusev and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle this week.

Barnett took to Twitter this week after Rusev was released from his job as a WWE Superstar, and Angle was cut as a Producer. He offered a place for the two to truly show that they're made of.

"So I see that a bunch of wrestlers were released form the WWE. Hmm... Rusev? Kurt Angle? I've a place for you to truly show what you're made of. Let me know if you're interested," Barnett wrote.

It's likely that Barnett is making a reference to his annual Bloodsport events that are hosted with GCW (Game Changer Wrestling). The third annual Bloodsport event was scheduled for WrestleMania 36 Weekend in the Tampa but it was nixed after WWE canceled their plans due to the coronavirus pandemic. The popular event was to feature Barnett vs. AEW World Champion Jon Moxley in the main event.

There's no word yet on if Angle or Rusev might take Barnett up on his offer for the brutal action, but we will keep you updated. You can see Barnett's full tweet below: