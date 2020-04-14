Kairi Sane took to Twitter and expressed frustration over her latest loss on WWE TV.

Last night's RAW episode on the USA Network saw Sane lose a Money In the Bank qualifying match to Nia Jax. Sane's partner Asuka defeated Ruby Riott to qualify for the MITB Ladder Match earlier in the night. These matches came after The Kabuki Warriors lost the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles to Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross earlier this month.

Sane tweeted on her recent losses and expressed frustrating, adding that she won't give up.

"It's so frustrating. But...Fall seven times, stand up eight. I'm going to work hard for the people who are supporting me. #NeverGiveUp #RAW," Sane wrote.

Another RAW Superstar who expressed frustration on Twitter after last night's RAW was Liv Morgan. Morgan was not booked in a MITB qualifier, but it looks like she wanted a spot in the match.

"I wanted it I wanted it I wanted it I wanted it I wanted it I wanted it I wanted it I wanted it I wanted it I wanted it I wanted it I wanted it I wanted it I wanted it I wanted it I wanted it I wanted it I wanted it I wanted it I wanted it I wanted it I wanted it I wanted it ....," Liv tweeted after the show.

Liv tweeted earlier on Monday to shoot down any speculation on a possible case of pink eye, which has been linked to the coronavirus. Liv tweeted a selfie that showed color in her eye, but noted that she broke a contact and did not have a case of pink eye.

She wrote, "No, I don't have pink eye. Yes, I did break a contact in my eye. It looks cool."

The WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view takes place on May 10. Jax, Asuka and Shayna Baszler qualified for the six-woman Ladder Match on last night's RAW. Naomi vs. Dana Brooke will take place during Friday's SmackDown on FOX, along with Cesaro vs. Daniel Bryan. Next Monday's RAW will feature Rey Mysterio vs. Murphy, Apollo Crews vs. MVP, and Aleister Black vs. Austin Theory in MITB qualifiers.

You can see the related tweets from Liv and Sane below:

It's so frustrating.

But...Fall seven times, stand up eight.

I'm going to work hard for the people who are supporting me.#NeverGiveUp #RAW pic.twitter.com/AmQzD72Iuv — KAIRI SANE (@KairiSaneWWE) April 14, 2020

I wanted it I wanted it I wanted it I wanted it I wanted it I wanted it I wanted it I wanted it I wanted it I wanted it I wanted it I wanted it I wanted it I wanted it I wanted it I wanted it I wanted it I wanted it I wanted it I wanted it I wanted it I wanted it I wanted it .... — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) April 14, 2020