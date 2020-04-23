Karl Anderson is looking forward to when his non-compete clause from his WWE contract expires.

Anderson, who was released from WWE last week along with Luke Gallows and others, took to Twitter today and wrote, "85 Days 15 Hours 18 Minutes...."

Anderson previously indicated that he might be planning a return to New Japan Pro Wrestling. As noted, the WWE talents who were released last week will be free to start working for other major promotions on July 15.

Anderson's tweet counts down to the weekend of Friday, July 17.

Gallows responded to Anderson's countdown tweet and wrote, "#TheDevilAintInTheDistance #WatchYourSix"

There's no word yet on what Gallows and Anderson have planned for their post-WWE futures, but their "Talk'n Shop" podcast has been gaining a strong following since they were released.

For those who missed it, "Machinegun" Anderson also posted a new video promo this week to declare that he is now reloaded and back. You can see the related tweets below:

85 Days 15 Hours 18 Minutes.... — Karl Anderson (@MachineGunKA) April 23, 2020