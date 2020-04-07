WWE on-air talent Kayla Braxton has announced her own WWE Digital show.
"The Braxton Beat" will air on WWE's official Instagram account every Tuesday and Thursday at 1pm ET, beginning this afternoon.
Braxton noted on Twitter that she will be chatting with Superstars, fans, and celebrities. Her guest today will be new WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Alexa Bliss.
You can see Braxton's Twitter announcement below:
??Notice time change to 1 pm ?? Tune into @wwe's IG Live every Tuesday and Thursday for, "The Braxton Beat," where I'll be chatting with your fav superstars, celebs, fans and more. Tune in today at noon to hear from 1/2 of the new women's tag team champs - @alexa_bliss_wwe_ ! pic.twitter.com/iRxO0qmylg— Kayla Braxton (@KaylaBraxtonWWE) April 7, 2020