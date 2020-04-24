- Above is today's Feature Match Friday exclusive between Flip Gordon and Shane Strickland from PCW Ultra, courtesy of Powerslam.tv! Check out Powerslam.tv and use the coupon code WRESTLINGINC to receive a free month when you subscribe! A new match will be added to the Wrestling Inc. YouTube channel every Friday.

- Japanese promotion DDT Pro Wrestling announced its big Wrestle Peter Pan event at Saitama Super Arena on June 7 has been cancelled. The wrestling promotion has now cancelled its shows up through early July. Kenny Omega was scheduled to return for that show and commented on the cancellation in the video below.

"It is with great disappointment and regret that I cannot come to Japan," Omega said. "I have to miss the Saitama Super Arena show. All of our lives have changed because of the coronavirus ... Until the coronavirus calms down, I'll be here waiting it out, staying inside, waiting for my next opportunity to see you guys, my friends and family in the DDT Universe. All the friends and family I have in Japan, I can't wait to make my return. I'm counting the days and I promise you as soon as I have a chance I will be back."

DDT 6.7 Wrestle Peter Pan at Saitama Super Arena is officially called off; it will eventually happen though, and an alternate date will be announced once it is finalized.#ddtpro https://t.co/XkIUjELOYd — DDT English Update (@ddtpro_eng) April 23, 2020

- The stars of ROH gave the "Don't Rush Challenge" a try, as seen in the video below.