Earlier this week, KENTA retweeted a video of him pulling off his first-ever Go 2 Sleep finishing move against Mitsuharu Misawa during his Pro Wrestling Noah days in the early 2000s.

"This is my very first #Go2Sleep," KENTA wrote. "Before someone use in WWE."

Although KENTA innovated the move, CM Punk also popularized the finisher during his time in WWE. An individual wrote back to KENTA saying Punk did it better, which obviously didn't sit well with the NJPW star.

"I don't give a f---," KENTA responded. "And let me tell you one more fact. I always open my arms for that someone [to] pay royalties to me."

This riled up some fans, which KENTA continued to troll as seen in the tweets below.

KENTA worked in WWE (mainly on NXT and 205 Live) from 2014 until February of last year. He then began wrestling in NJPW last June.

