At last night's WrestleMania, Seth Rollins thought he was able to get away from Kevin Owens by causing a DQ finish using the timekeeper's bell. Owens refused to have that be the outcome and demanded Rollins return to the ring in a No DQ Match. The big spot of the bout was Owens climbing up the sizable WrestleMania sign and crashing down on Rollins through a table, eventually Owens picked up the win.

Earlier today on Twitter, KO revealed a big jump was always his plan. When the show was originally at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, he tired to figure out a way to leap off the giant pirate ship.

"True story: I went to a show there in January. As soon as I saw it, I told myself no matter what I was doing at Mania, I'd find a way to jump off that thing. I even took pics of it to figure out the best way to go about it. It didn't work out, but I found the next best thing!"

Owens then showed one of his close-up photos as he attempted to figure out how he could make the jump.

WrestleMania continues tonight (card here), beginning with the Kickoff at 6 pm ET and the main card at 7 pm ET.

True story:



I went to a show there in January. As soon as I saw it, I told myself no matter what I was doing at Mania, I'd find a way to jump off that thing. I even took pics of it to figure out the best way to go about it.



It didn't work out but I found the next best thing! https://t.co/PCGXr0Aw7I — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) April 5, 2020