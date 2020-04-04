Earlier today, Kevin Owens' WrestleMania opponent, Seth Rollins, gave his thoughts about WrestleMania going forward at the WWE Performance Center—and other closed sets—without a live audience.

Since then, Owens himself commented about WrestleMania, saying he hopes the show provided some relief for fans during the current outbreak.

"It's WrestleMania weekend, tonight's the first night and obviously it's under circumstances that nobody would have expected it to," Owens said. "But I just wanted to say as we're all going through this, everybody obviously is going through some really hard stuff, in their own way. Everybody is dealing with it in their own way.

"While it's hard to get excited about anything right now, I think I can speak for everyone that was involved when I say we hope what we did for WrestleMania brings everyone who watches some small sense of comfort, relief, and some entertainment to get this stuff out of our minds. I can speak for myself, and many of my peers when I say that we really gave it our all. Everybody from the crowd to production to the performers really hope that you guys enjoy this."

Owens then said if that didn't bring you joy, maybe him bumping into Sami Zayn while going to the grocery story would as he panned the camera to Zayn sitting in his car.

"Don't film me, I told you not to film me!" Zayn yelled from his car.

Owens then joked about finally having a reason to be away from Zayn, and there's nothing he can do about it.

In the comments, an individual called Owens and others for sending out a similar message about WrestleMania, believing Vince McMahon asked the roster to do this. Owens said Vince did not.



"No, my cynical friend. That's incorrect," Owens responded. "We just care. It's still WrestleMania to us. It's what we all work toward all year. Every post I saw this morning, the ones from peers and co-workers I respect and look up to, they came from the heart. Have a good day."