Kevin Sullivan will be discussing his relationship with the late Nancy Benoit and the season two premiere of Vice TV's "Dark Side of the Ring" according to PWInsider.

The former WCW star will be a guest on Jim Cornette's podcast, "The Jim Cornette Experience" to talk about his ex-wife and why he declined to take part in the "Dark Side of the Ring" two-part episode about the Chris Benoit tragedy.

As noted earlier, the Benoit episode was the highest-rated "Dark Side of the Ring" episode yet. The premiere was also the best ratings ever for a Vice TV original telecast.

The next episode of "Dark Side of the Ring" will focus on WWE's infamous Brawl For All tournament that lasted from June 29, 1998 to August 24, 1998. The episode will explore how the tournament led to career-ending injuries. Jim Cornette will also be in the episode.

The Kevin Sullivan episode of "The Jim Cornette Experience" will be available on all podcast platforms on April 10.