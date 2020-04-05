AEW stars Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford got engaged over the weekend, as seen in the video below. On her Instagram, Ford wrote:

"WE'RE ENGAGED! I was so confused why he was on his knee when we were taking a picture for his parents to frame. This has been the happiest moment in my life and we had our puppy there with us. I'm still so shocked! Happy anniversary to MY FIANCÉ! Here's to so many more. I LOVE YOU SO MUCH! AHH! I get to marry my best friend!"

Sabian said he had to "trick" Ford into thinking they were just out to get a family photo for his parents.

"All 'Characters' and Gimmicks aside. I woke up knowing what today was. Not only is it our anniversary, but it was the day that I was going to ask @the_penelopeford to marry me & she had no idea. After tricking her into a 'family photo for my parents' on a timer (actually a video) we went to our favorite place to 'take it.' Bringing Oscar for the ride. She said yes!"

Congratulations to the happy couple!