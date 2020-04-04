A year ago, WrestleMania 35 became KofiMania as Kofi Kingston became the WWE Champion for the first time in his career by defeating Daniel Bryan. Kofi was pushed into the main event scene due to the incredible fan support he received after his performance in the 2019 Elimination Chamber match where Bryan pinned him at the end of the match.

During an appearance on First Things First on Fox, Kingston talked about how his dream came true at WrestleMania 35 and described how the moment reached so many people.

"It was a childhood dream that came true," Kingston said. "You couldn't have written a better story, the way that it happened, it was just so organic. It wasn't supposed to happen and it was the crowd that gave the fuel and energy for it to progress week after week. KofiMania is what a lot of people refer to last year's WrestleMania as and as a performer that's what you strive for. You want to have a moment that reaches so many people and affects some many people in so many ways, so for me, that's what that was.

"I'm getting goosebumps talking about it in my house right now with nobody here. It still blows my mind a year later thinking about the effect that that match and my victory there and winning the WWE Championship had on so many different people. I get so many messages on Twitter all the time. It's hard to believe that it was a year ago because it really does feel like yesterday. It's incredible, it's truly incredible. Here we are a full year later and it still feels amazing a full year later."

Kingston is scheduled to team with New Day partner Big E to take on John Morrison and The Miz and The Usos in a Triple Threat Tag Team Ladder Match for the Smackdown Tag Team Championships.

Kingston talked about how unique this year's WrestleMania will be and how different it is to wrestle in front of an empty arena.

"It's definitely a lot different, I'm not going to lie," Kingston said. "We thrive off the crowd, it's probably the biggest part of what we do, but at the same time as performers we have this internal sense of where the crowd should be. Any time I get into a ring with guys like The Usos, Miz and Morrison, you can't help but feel energized and that energy is felt throughout the arena regardless."

"We always say that we could put on the best show with 1 person in a crowd or 1 million people in the crowd. The energy we provide is always the same, you always want to go all out. Our energy doesn't really change. At the back of our minds we know that we are providing that sense of relief for people, a distraction and a sense of entertainment that the WWE always brings. I think the people are going to be pleasantly surprised with the way WrestleMania is this year, even though it is different."

Along with 18 scheduled matches that span over 2 nights, this years Mania will be hosted by former NFL player and New England Patriot Rob Gronkowski.

Kingston talked about the former NFL star and if he believes he will strive in the WWE and have success.

"Oh yeah, 100%," Kingston said. "I had the opportunity to cross paths with him as all these things are going on and Gronk's personality is such that, when he got in the ring a few years ago he just looked like he belonged. He's got it on the mic, he's got the charisma, he's got the size, he's got the energy. I think he's been wanting to do this for a really really long time, so we'll see what happens after he hosts, but I wouldn't be surprised if he ended up in the ring at some point soon."

