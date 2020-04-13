WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle took to Twitter this week with some words of encouragement during the coronavirus pandemic.

Angle commented on how many people are struggling right now, and called it the calm before the storm. The WWE Producer added that he believes everyone will bounce back and be in a better place than before.

"Many of us are struggling right now. We are unsure of our future, due to this pandemic. As of right now... this is the calm before the storm. Because we will bounce back, and will end up in a better place than we were before. Believe!!!! #Prayer #Faith #Hope #Positivity," he wrote.

There's no word yet on if Angle will be working behind-the-scenes at the live WWE TV shows this week. You can see his full tweet below: