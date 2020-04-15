As noted, tonight's WWE NXT episode will feature NXT Tag Team Champion Matt Riddle and a mystery partner defend the titles against The Undisputed Era. NXT General Manager William Regal announced the match on The Bump this morning because Riddle's partner Pete Dunne is stuck in the UK and unable to defend. The storyline is that Dunne and Riddle both came up with the mystery partner, who is a temporary replacement.

It should be noted that The Undisputed Era will be represented by Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish in tonight's match, not Fish and Kyle O'Reilly.

There's no word yet on why O'Reilly isn't in the match tonight, but he hasn't wrestled since the March 11 episode. That show saw Riddle and Dunne retain their titles over Fish and O'Reilly.

Stay tuned for live NXT coverage. Below is the announcement on tonight's title match, confirming Strong's role: