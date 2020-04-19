- The above video is a look at what Impact stars Sami Callihan, Moose, and Adam Thornstowe are doing during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

- Earlier today, Impact shared that they will be live-tweeting last year's Rebellion PPV starting at 8 p.m. ET.

The card from that night included Tessa Blanchard vs. Gail Kim, Lucha Bros Vs. LAX, and Johnny Impact Vs. Brian Cage (with Lance Storm as the special guest referee).

They wrote, "Join us tonight as we live-tweet last year's #Rebellion at 8pm ET! #RebellionRewatch Start your FREE 30-day trial and watch along with us then HERE: https://impactplus.tv/details/_6063612691001

Join us tonight as we live tweet last year's #Rebellion at 8pm ET! #RebellionRewatch



Start your FREE 30 day trial and watch along with us then HERE: https://t.co/9fX0H77V0k pic.twitter.com/bIGElVCAPB — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 19, 2020

- Kylie Rae shared on social media that she's been tobacco-free for three years now.

She tweeted, "3 years tobacco-free. Not easy, but definitely worth it."

As noted in March, Kylie signed a long-term contract with Impact Wrestling.