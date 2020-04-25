- Last night on SmackDown, Lacey Evans defeated Sasha Banks to qualify for the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match on May 23. Evans will now join Nia Jax, Asuka, Shayna Baszler, Dana Brooke, and either Mandy Rose or Carmella in the upcoming bout. Before her match with Banks, Sasha came to the ring, fanning herself with a photo of Evans' daughter. In the video above, Kayla Braxton asked Evans what she thought of that stunt.

"It just shows you what kind of women they are, nothing but nasty things — the audacity," Evans said. "But like the mother I am, and the promise I made to my baby girl that I would go out there and give it the best that I can. That's exactly what I did and the best woman won. Now I'm going to Money in the Bank to get my hands on Bayley, yet again, and this time, I promise you, Kayla, I'm going to rip her head off. Like a lady, of course."

- WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross retained their titles against Carmella and Dana Brooke on Friday. The duo was asked about how they felt having a target on their back these days.

"Well, unlike our tag team champions before, we actually like to defend our titles every week if we have to," Bliss said. "Anyone who wants to step up is more than welcome to."

- After beating Drew Gulak, King Corbin is moving on to the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match against Daniel Bryan, Aleister Black, Apollo Crews, Rey Mysterio, and either Otis or Dolph Ziggler. Corbin gave his thoughts on winning the match for a second time.

"As for the other competitors that will be in this Money in the Bank Ladder Match at corporate headquarters, they will all bow down," Corbin said. "I'm going to have objects within my reach at all times to hurt anybody who thinks they have a shot. I showed Drew Gulak does not belong in the ring with the King and at Money in the Bank it will be no different. I will walk out of there with that Money in the Bank contract and I will be Universal Champion."