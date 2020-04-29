WWE SmackDown Superstar Lacey Evans continues to prepare for the Women's Money In the Bank Ladder Match on May 10.

We noted earlier in the week how Evans had set up a ladder course at her home, to step up her physical training for the match. You can see that video below. This year's MITB matches for the men and women will take place from WWE HQ in Stamford, CT. The matches will begin on the first floor, then the competitors will fight through the next three floors until they reach the roof of Titan Tower. That is where the briefcases, ladders and a ring will be.

Evans made more tweets this week to show her training for the match, and revealed what were labeled as official WWE HQ blueprints. She also revealed notes she's taken on the other four confirmed participants.

Evans labeled her opponents with the following:

* Nia Jax: (outrun her, take out knee caps) and (no cardio, only TikTok dances)

* Dana Brooke: (Don't underestimate)

* Asuka: (Green mist, wear goggles)

* Shayna Baszler: (Avoid completely)

The sixth and final spot for the women's MITB ladder match will be determined during this Friday's SmackDown on FOX episode as Carmella takes on Mandy Rose.

Evans wrote with the first tweet, "Phase 1....done. Blueprints acquired. Time to go after their weakness #LikeALady #MITB #LaceItUp #NoMoreNasties"

She captioned the second tweet, "Phase 2....... Know the inside AND outside of @WWE Headquarters building Study and know the Nasties strengths and weaknesses #MITB #LikeALady #WorkSmarterNotHarder"

You can see Evans' full tweets below, along with the original course video from earlier in the week: