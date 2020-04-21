The first images have been revealed of WWE's one-of-a-kind setup for what are being billed as the most unique Money In the Bank ladder matches.

As noted, the men's and women's MITB Ladder Matches for this year's pay-per-view on May 10 will begin on the first floor of WWE HQ in Stamford, CT. The participants will fight through the next three floors, to the roof of Titan Tower, and that's where the briefcases will be waiting.

You can see in the leaked photos below that WWE had ladders and a ring set up on the roof of the building in Stamford. At least some content for Money In the Bank, which airs live on May 10, was reportedly filmed a week or two ago at WWE HQ.

You can see the photos below, along with the current MITB card:

#WWE | Primeras imágenes de cómo ha quedado el stage para los combates #MITB en la azotea de la sede central de la empresa en Connecticut.



El evento: el proximo 10 de mayo pic.twitter.com/kHLC61PXOX — Solowrestling (#QuedateEnCasa??) (@Solo_Wrestling) April 21, 2020

WWE Title Match

Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre (c)

WWE Universal Title Match

Bray Wyatt vs. Braun Strowman (c)

SmackDown Women's Title Match

Tamina Snuka vs. Bayley (c)

Men's Money In the Bank Ladder Match

Apollo Crews vs. Aleister Black vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Daniel Bryan vs. King Corbin or Drew Gulak vs. TBA

Women's Money In the Bank Ladder Match

Nia Jax vs. Asuka vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Dana Brooke vs. Sasha Banks or Lacey Evans vs. TBA