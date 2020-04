Mexico reportedly has its first pro wrestling death from the coronavirus.

Lucha indie star Black Demon passed away on Monday, April 13 from COVID-19, according to SuperLuchas. It was noted that authorities have not confirmed the cause of death, but that is what Black Demon's family and close friends are reporting.

Black Demon reportedly lived in the state of Sonora, which had 12 COVID-19 deaths and around 100 cases until this week, according to the report.