Lyman Good has admitted he tested positive for COVID-19 and that is why a scheduled bout at UFC 249 for the middleweight was scrapped. Ultimately, the entire planned April 18 event was canceled due to the virus.

Good was set to meet Belal Muhammed, but first claimed an injury forced his exit from the fight. He told ESPN that was a decision made by his management team to not "feed into the fear" of the pandemic.

"There's a pandemic, it is a real thing happening," Good said. "But I didn't wanna stoke the flames, so to speak, and influence the fear factor of other people. I just want to let everyone know I'm much better now.

"At the end of the day, it was a risk that we were willing to take. As a fighter, I knew what the risks were. Unfortunately it is what it is. It happened."

The 34-year-old Good is 21-5 in his career including a win this past November at UFC 244 over Chance Rencountre. He is a former Bellator welterweight champion, having won the title in 2009.

