Mandy Rose recently spoke with Sportskeeda to promote WrestleMania 36. She is expected to have a role in the singles match between Dolph Ziggler and Otis, which was taped last week at the WrestleMania tapings from the WWE Performance Center.

Rose commented on how it was going to be a challenge to perform with no fans in attendance.

"It's going to definitely be a challenge for sure," Rose said. "I don't know what to expect to be honest because we are based off our crowd, our sport is based off the interactions we get and the intimacy we get from our fans and it's going to be really different. It's going to be one of the biggest challenges we all have to face but I think we're all going to get through it together.

"We are all about our fans and about putting on a show and it's good that they can sit home with all this stuff going on and be able to still enjoy and watch us on the WWE Network."

Rose revealed her desire to challenge SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley in a singles match. She called Bayley a big role model.

"She was actually one of my first matches in NXT at a live event," Rose said of Bayley. "She was the NXT Women's Champion at the time and I really had no idea what I was doing.

"I was really new and, funny story, I actually put myself in a hold when I was trying to put her in a hold somehow and we will just never forget that story. So it's kind of tricky because she actually has taught me a lot and she's a big role model of mine and also a really good friend of mine who has helped me a lot with my career. But you know, now she's got that women's title and that's what I want eventually."