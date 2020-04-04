WWE Hall of Fame Mark Henry spoke with TMZ Sports about having any reservations about wrestling at the WWE Performance Center right now with the coronavirus outbreak taking place, and also the number of people tuning into this year's WrestleMania.

In regards to WrestleMania taking place at the WWE PC, Henry commented with so many other places currently shut down, there could potentially be 200 million people watching tonight and tomorrow's PPV.

"I've heard since this all started that while WrestleMania is going to take a big hit, and I was like 'I don't know,'" Henry began. "I think that enough people will tune in to watch and be a part of something that normally would not have. D-Nice, the rapper, did seven hours of a live social distancing party—Oprah was on there, Jay-Z, Diddy, all of these famous actors, and I went on. I just wanted to be a part of it because it was a historical moment.

"I think that WWE is going to do the same thing, just on a bigger level. He had 90,000 people on a little space on their phone watching him DJ. What can WrestleMania do in two days? Live streaming and watching the [WWE] Network there could be 200 million people watching."

Henry was then asked if he was still an active wrestler, would he have any reservations about wrestling right now.

"Not at all, I'm there already," Henry said. "I would be there doing my job because I've always been a company guy, but I've also been a representative of professional wrestling. Everything I've ever dived into, I've dived in one-hundred percent. I've been world champion in three different that have nothing to do with each other. It's because I'm crazy and when I choose something, I'm in it for the long haul and I get the job done. I think that all of my wrestling brethren and sistern, they feel the same way."

You can check out Henry's full comments in the video above.

